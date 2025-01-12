Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The police have issued a statement after footage emerged of a man being arrested in Brighton, in connection with alleged child sex offences.

Sussex Police has been quoted by the BBC as saying it is ‘aware of footage circulating on social media’ showing a man being detained.

In a further statement to Sussex World, a spokesperson said: “A 66-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child on January 11 has been released on bail until April 10, while further enquiries are carried out.

"A 40-year-old man who was also arrested on suspicion of engaging in online sexual communications with a child on January 11 has also been released on bail until April 11 while further enquiries are carried out.”