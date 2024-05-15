Sussex Police confirm capture of wanted man after public appeal
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A man who was wanted on recall to prison has been arrested, Sussex Police has confirmed.
Sussex Police said on Tuesday (May 14) that officers were searching for Ben Tullett, 30, who is ‘wanted on recall to prison’.
In an update on Wednesday afternoon, the police force announced: “Ben Tullett, 30, who was wanted on recall to prison, has been arrested.
"Thanks to those who shared our appeal.”