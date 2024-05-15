Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who was wanted on recall to prison has been arrested, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Sussex Police said on Tuesday (May 14) that officers were searching for Ben Tullett, 30, who is ‘wanted on recall to prison’.

In an update on Wednesday afternoon, the police force announced: “Ben Tullett, 30, who was wanted on recall to prison, has been arrested.