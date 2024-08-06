Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police has explained what steps it is taking after details emerged for protests across the county.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has held an urgent Cobra meeting, following a week of disorder on UK streets.

The riots were sparked following the killing of three young girls in Southport last week.

‘Peaceful protests’ have now been planned across Sussex – including in Crawley, Hastings and Brighton.

"We recognise public concern following the recent criminal disorder across the country,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

"Protecting the public is our top priority and we are fully prepared to respond swiftly and effectively to any incidents in our communities.”

Sussex Police said its teams are ‘constantly reviewing information’ and working closely with local and national partners to ‘monitor and address any emerging concerns’.

The statement continued: “We are experienced in policing public order incidents and have well-rehearsed plans in place to combat violent or criminal disorder swiftly and robustly and ensure our communities feel safe and supported.

"We urge residents to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity or concerns to us immediately online, via 101 or by calling 999 in an emergency, quoting Operation Skylark.

“Robust plans are in place, alongside our partner forces, to ensure we have the resources to respond to any emerging incidents. We are constantly monitoring and reviewing information to identify areas of concern and allocate our resources accordingly.”

This comes after Sussex police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne told this newspaper that plans were in place to ‘deal with all eventualities’ in the county.