Detectives are asking the public for help to identify two men after it was reported that a property in Marine Parade – near to Royal Crescent Mews in Brighton – was burgled.

"Following the report on February 1, police have been undertaking enquiries, resulting in the arrest of two people who have since been released without charge,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"We would now like to speak with the two people seen in the photos in connection with further police enquiries, and ask that if you recognise them, or have any information to assist the investigation, you make a report.”

You can make a report online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 624 of 01/02.