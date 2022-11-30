Sussex Police have engaged in a range of activities – from speaking to school children to meeting the policing and crime minister – in an effort to crack down on knife crime.

It’s all part of Operation Spectre, a national, twice yearly initiative which sees coppers all over the UK highlighting the dangers of knife crime. Efforts started on Monday, November 14 as officers visited 18 schools across Sussex to talk to nearly 2,000 young people about the dangers of carrying a knife.

After that, the police held seven on-street engagement events using an engagement van, taxi rank briefings and street briefings.

On top of that, 158 bladed articles were surrendered throughout the first week, and 23 more were uncovered through weapon sweeps and direct searches.

The force also conducted a number of test purchases, in order to stop knives getting into the hands of teenagers. only three of the 39 test purchases failed.

On Wednesday, November 16, officers met the Minister for Policing, Crime and Fire, Chris Philip MP. He was joined by Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, Sussex Police chief Constable Jo Shiner, and force leads for violent crime chief inspector Simon Yates and sergeant Liz Reschwamm.

Although this work is important, Sussex Police officers insist the region is a safe place to live, pointing out that, at 57 knife offences per 100,000 members of the population, the area is below the national average of 84 incidents per 100,000 people.

Moreover, since 2019, violent crime has dropped by 50 per cent in hot spot areas across the region.

"It’s important to emphasise that Sussex is a safe place to live,” said Chief Inspector Simon Yates.

“Although this work is being highlighted as part of Op Sceptre, be assured this activity takes place in the background while the light is not shone on it. The concentrated work in hotspot areas is driving knife crime off our streets.

“A thank you goes out to the hard-working officers and volunteers who are carrying out this activity within our communities.

“There will continue to be amnesty bins across the county for people who want us to destroy their bladed weapon.”