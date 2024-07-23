Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner voices concerns about tackling over-crowding in prisons with early releases

Katy Bourne

The Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner has voiced her concerns about tackling over-crowding in prisons by releasing some prisoners early.

In October 2023, the government introduced the scheme which allowed ‘less serious offenders’ to be released 18 days early.

This increased to 60 days in March and 70 days in May.

During a performance & accountability meeting, Katy Bourne discussed the matter with Deputy Chief Constable Dave McLaren.

DCC David McLaren, Sussex Police

Mr McLaren said 233 Sussex prisoners had been released early under the scheme.

While this had placed extra demand on the officers involved in the process, he said the force had dealt with it well – with plans in place to keep people safe.

He pointed out that it wasn’t a case of a decision being made one day and the prisoner walking free the next – the force, along with the prison and probationary services, had time to prepare.

He added: “These are people who would have been getting out of prison in any case.

“And it’s fair to say as well that the prisoners who are eligible are at the lower end of the risk scale.”

But Mrs Bourne said she had ‘a bit of an issue’ with that, especially given the time taken to build cases against shoplifters and the like – whose crimes had a big impact on their victims – only for their sentences to be cut short.

Mr McLaren agreed it was ‘disheartening’ for officers but added that all those who were released early were monitored to see if they committed another crime.

And he said the victims of the crimes were told beforehand that the offender would be getting out early.