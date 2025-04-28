Sussex Police detain 20 individuals for a number of offences across Hastings and Rother

By Matt Pole
Published 28th Apr 2025, 18:44 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 18:48 BST
Sussex Police have detained 20 individuals for a number of offences across Hastings and Rother.

It was a particularly active weekend for the area’s custody team.

Eight individuals were detained for assault, two for outstanding warrants, one for drink-driving, one for drug-driving, and one for a stalking offence.

Sussex Police’s officers maintained high-visibility foot patrols throughout Hastings and Rother during both day and night, providing the force with the perfect opportunity to chat with residents, shoppers and businesses throughout the towns and villages.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team also held many community meetings in the Hasting area, the Old Town and surrounding areas, where councillors joined officers to speak with the local community about matters important to them and their neighbourhood.

Sussex Police have detained 20 individuals for a number of offences across Hastings and Rother

1. Sussex Police detain 20 individuals for a number of offences across Hastings and Rother

Sussex Police have detained 20 individuals for a number of offences across Hastings and Rother Photo: Contributed

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice