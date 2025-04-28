Sussex Police detain 20 individuals for a number of offences across Hastings and Rother

It was a particularly active weekend for the area’s custody team.

Eight individuals were detained for assault, two for outstanding warrants, one for drink-driving, one for drug-driving, and one for a stalking offence.

Sussex Police’s officers maintained high-visibility foot patrols throughout Hastings and Rother during both day and night, providing the force with the perfect opportunity to chat with residents, shoppers and businesses throughout the towns and villages.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team also held many community meetings in the Hasting area, the Old Town and surrounding areas, where councillors joined officers to speak with the local community about matters important to them and their neighbourhood.