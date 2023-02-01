More drivers have been disqualified from driving as part of Sussex Police’s crackdown on drink-driving – including an ambulance service worker, an office manager, and a plasterer.

In December officers carried out enforcement patrols and checks as part of a national campaign called Operation Limit.

They made 233 arrests, and in keeping with those campaigns, those convicted and disqualified for their offences are being named to raise awareness of the issue and to provide a deterrent to other motorists from getting behind the wheel while intoxicated.

Meanwhile, Sussex Police’s public campaign Drink Driving: Together We Can Stop It, continues to highlight the need for everyone to prevent, persuade and report drink-drivers to the police.

Among those to appear in court last month was Sean Canning who was stopped while driving a Ford Ranger in King Edward Avenue in Eastbourne at 10.40pm on December 21.

He said he had “a few beers”, but officers noted his slurred speech and that he smelled of alcohol.

In custody he provided a breath sample of 78 microgrammes (mcg) of alcohol per 100 millilitres (ml) of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Canning, 36, a plasterer of Tugwell Road, Eastbourne, appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 11 where he admitted driving over the prescribed limit for alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months and fined £500, with a £85 court costs and a £200 victim surcharge.

Another motorist who said they had only had “one pint” was Paula Mason who was stopped in Cooden Sea Road near Bexhill on December 21.

She tested positive for 51mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Mason, 56, an officer manager of Barnhorn Close, Bexhill, appeared before Hastings Magistrates’ Court where she admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit.

She was disqualified for one year and fined £300, with £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

Harry Russo was stopped after he was seen turning away from police while driving in a Ford Kuga without headlights in Havelock Road, Hastings, at 10.50pm on December 16.

He tested positive for 45mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Russo, 27, unemployed and of Elphinstone Road, Hastings, appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 11 and admitted driving over the legal alcohol limit, driving without valid insurance, taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and possession of a class A drug.

He was disqualified for one year, ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work, with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Patricia O’Shea was stopped in her Mercedes in Snatts Road, Uckfield, in the early hours of December 17 following a minor collision.

She tested positive for 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The 58-year-old retail sales representative of Snatts Road, Uckfield appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on January 11 and admitted driving over the alcohol limit.

She was disqualified for 22 months, fined £300, with £85 costs and a £120 surcharge.

Nina Sullivan failed a breath test after she was stopped following collisions with parked vehicles while driving a Mercedes in Barnfield Road, Crawley at 1.15pm on December 20.

She admitted she had drank half a bottle of vodka before driving, and tested positive for 120mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

The 35-year-old office manager of Maartyrs Avenue, Crawley, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 11 where she admitted driving over the alcohol limit.

She was disqualified for two years and five months and was ordered to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

David Knight was stopped after a collision in Turners Hill Road East Grinstead at about 4.45pm on December 20 while driving a Volkswagen.

The 48-year-old ambulance service worker of Vowels Lane, East Grinstead, admitted driving over the alcohol limit at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

He tested positive for 94mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Knight was disqualified for 18 months, fined £200, and ordered to comply with an alcohol abstinence order for 60 days. He must also complete five rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions and pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Nathan Casemore was reported to police after being seen leaving his vehicle, a Ford Transit, on the A281 at Cowfold on December 20.

Inside his vehicle police found an empty 50centilitre bottle of vodka, and a half empty one litre bottle of vodka.

They found Casemore hiding in nearby woodland. He refused to provide a breath sample.

Casemore, 35, an office manager of Phillips Close, Maidenbower, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on January 11.

He was disqualified for two years and five months and must complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

The court also ordered to comply with an alcohol abstinence order for 60 days and complete five RAR sessions, with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Roads Policing Unit Superintendent Rachel Glenton said: “Our officers are determined to catch offenders on our roads before they cause serious harm to themselves or other road users.

“We patrol the county’s roads 24/7, every day of the year, and these results show that while we can’t be everywhere, we could be anywhere.”

Sussex Police officers’ work to stop drink and drug drivers continues all year round, and officers will continue to be on patrol to stop selfish motorists who put the safety of themselves and other road users at risk.

The consequences of drink or drug-driving could include the following:

– A minimum 12 month ban;

– An unlimited fine;

– A possible prison sentence;

– A criminal record, which could affect your current and future employment;

– An increase in your car insurance;

– Trouble travelling to countries such as the USA;