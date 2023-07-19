Nine people have been arrested after two properties were raided by police officers in Sussex.

Sussex Police said officers conducted a warrant at a property in Essex Street, Brighton, last Wednesday (July 12) ‘after receiving reports of potential drug activity and cuckooing’.

A spokesperson added: “Police in Brighton have arrested nine people and safeguarded a vulnerable woman in response to community concerns around drug activity.

“Cuckooing is the practice of drug dealers using a vulnerable person’s home as a base of operations, often through violence, intimidation and exploitation.

Nine people have been arrested after two properties were raided by police officers in Sussex. (Stock image / National World)

“A number of weapons were seized – including knives and replica firearms – as well as items linked to drug supply.”

Police said three men – aged 43, 44 and 29 – and a 22-year-old woman, all of no fixed address, were arrested on suspicion of being in possession of an imitation firearm and being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

The 43-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs, police said. All four have been released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

“On the same day, officers visited a property in Upper St James’ Street following similar concerns from residents,” the police spokesperson added.

"Five men were found inside, along with Class A drugs, weapons, cash and items associated with drug supply.

“All five – a 32-year-old and 52-year-old of no fixed address and three from London aged 22, 30 and 34 – were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs. They have been released on conditional bail while the investigation continues.”

A vulnerable woman at the property has also been safeguarded and a closure order pursued for the building, police said.

Detective Inspector Neil Phillips said: “Each of these arrests highlights the importance of the community reporting their concerns to us.

“The public are our eyes and ears and know better than anyone the issues affecting their neighbourhoods. If you report suspicions to us, we can take action to bring perpetrators to justice and protect vulnerable people.

“Drug supply and all associated criminality will absolutely not be tolerated in Brighton and Hove. Please report any crimes or concerns to police online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.”