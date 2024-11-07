Sussex Police engages with thousands of residents to inform community about hate crime during awareness week

Sussex Police engaged with thousands of people and increased awareness of hate crime during an awareness week.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hate Crime Awareness Week ran between October 12 and October 19, and the force took part by working with partners to inform the community about hate crime, the impact on victims, and encouraging those affected to report it.

A hate crime is when someone commits a crime which is motivated by hostility or prejudice based on the victim’s race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, transgender identity, or any other perceived difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Brighton, Sussex Police visited schools, colleges, universities and community hubs to educate and inform, as well as allowing the public to raise any questions or concerns.

Sussex Police engaged with thousands of people and increased awareness of hate crime during an awareness week. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

With the city being such a hot spot for the night time economy, hate crime information was presented at a briefing for those working in clubs and bars, as well as encouraging venues to report any incidents towards staff.

This coincided with usual licensing and night time patrols in the city.

A number of events took place in East Sussex, including joint events with British Transport Police at Hastings and Eastbourne train stations, where alongside partners, lots of members of the public were engaged with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police also conducted business visits across the county and handed out leaflets as well as visiting places of worship.

In West Sussex, the force visited a youth club in Worthing to do a drop-in session to discuss hate crime, what it is and how to report it.

Alongside the district council, Sussex Police went to Chichester Farmer’s Market and engaged with hundreds of shoppers.

Police also visited cadets and the army base in the Chichester area to build up relationships and raise awareness of hate crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is just a handful of the engagements which took place across the force during the week.

Superintendent Nick Dias, force lead for hate crime, said: “Sussex Police takes a zero-tolerance approach to hate crime and there is no place for hate across the county.

“Hate Crime Awareness Week is vital to spreading this message and we have been working with partners and the community to ensure they know what a hate crime is and how to report it.

“I am proud to be the force lead for hate crime and to have supported our officers and staff during this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have spoken with so many brilliant members of the community, answered their queries and concerns and told them how to report if they are a victim of a hate crime.

“We will listen and do everything we can to bring offenders to justice.

“If you have been a victim of a hate crime, report online or call 101. Always call 999 if it is an emergency.”