Sussex Police first in the country to fit monitoring tags to prolific shoplifters

Sussex Police has become the first force in the country to fit ‘prolific shoplifters ‘with location monitoring tags.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the Operation STOP pilot, repeat shoplifting offenders will be issued with Buddi tags - discreet GPS ankle devices - as part of a CBO or with agreement from probation services.

These tags allow police to monitor offenders’ movements in real time, helping to deter further offences and enabling swift action if breaches or tampering occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Brighton Magistrates' Court on September 19, Victoria Hale, 50, of Command Road in Eastbourne, became the first person to be fitted with a Buddi tag after being given a two-year CBO off the back of guilty pleas to 12 shoplifting charges.

Victoria Hale, 50, of Command Road in Eastbourne (right) and Barry Farthing, 41, of Hughenden Road, Hastings (left) have become the first pair of shoplifters in the country to be fitted with location monitoring tags. Picture: Sussex Police

The tag excludes Hale from a 30m area around the Co-Op in Albert Road, Eastbourne, for 12 months.

Earlier this month - following an entirely separate investigation - Barry Farthing, 41, was jailed for eight months and given a Criminal Behaviour Order including a location monitoring tag following a six-week shoplifting spree earlier this year.

A police spokesperson stated that he was jailed for eight months and given a Criminal Behaviour Order. This outlines that upon release, Farthing has been ordered to wear a location monitoring tag for 12 months

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Farthing repeatedly targeted supermarkets in East Sussex between August 18 and September 30, stealing items often on consecutive days.

“Officers had already been investigating him for 76 previous shoplifting related charges committed between January and March of this year.

“Farthing was arrested, charged with 46 counts of theft from a shop and remanded into custody.

“The 41-year-old, of Hughenden Road, Hastings appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 1 and pleaded guilty to all offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has also been banned from entering a 40-metre radius of the Co-Op in Parkstone Parade, Hastings, and from entering any Co-Operative or Tesco store in East Sussex during the same period.”

Chief Superintendent Katy Woolford said: “Shoplifting has an enormous impact on businesses and the wider community.

"We will use all of the tools at our disposal to support businesses and ensure that prolific offenders are brought to justice.

"In Sussex we are leading the way with this innovative scheme to tackle repeat offenders, and we will continue to work closely with our partners to protect our business community."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Katy Bourne said: “For the first time ever, Operation STOP (Shop Theft Offender Project) is taking direct aim at prolific shoplifters - using electronic tags to deter repeat offending.

"I am delighted to see our Sussex pilot project already delivering real results – successful court outcomes that actively tackle repeat shop theft and help to protect local businesses.”