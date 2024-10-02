Sussex Police gives notice it will be leaving Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police has given notice that it will be leaving the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership.

The partnership is made up of teams from East and West Sussex County Councils and Fire & Rescue Services, Brighton and Hove City Council, National Highways and, until now, Sussex Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its aim is to make things safer on the roads, reducing the number of people killed or seriously injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Hundreds of families every year live with the sudden and life-changing impact of losing someone they love in a road collision.

Sussex Police

“In Sussex alone last year, there were 320 collisions in which people were killed or seriously injured on our roads. Every death is one too many and we are committed to working even more effectively and innovatively to improve road safety across the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following discussions with local partners, we have taken the decision to withdraw from the Sussex Safer Roads Partnership to focus on creating more bespoke and effective partnerships with individual agencies at a localised level.

“We are confident this approach will better serve the public and improve road safety overall across Sussex.”

The situation ws discussed with Commissioner Katy Bourne during a meeting of the Police & Crime Panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Bourne said conversations with the other partners were ongoing to decide what the partnership would look like in the future.

She added that keeping the roads safe was a priority in the Police & Crime Plan for the next four years.

Mrs Bourne recognised the need for change.

She told the panel that the numbers for deaths and serious injury had remained much the same over the last 10 years, adding: “We keep doing the same thing over and over again, expecting a different outcome.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the impact of Sussex Police leaving the partnership, she said: “I sincerely hope it does have a positive impact and I will definitely be expecting the police to continue their good work on the roads and to work very closely with all the partners.

“But I think the current set-up for the partnership is the one that is being re-looked at.”

East Sussex councillor Ian Hollidge (Con, Bexhill South) encouraged the police to carry on working with the partnership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Describing his passion for road safety and interest as a cyclist, he added: “There are too many people that fear cycling on the roads or sometimes walking along the streets because of erratic and irresponsible driver behaviour.”