Sussex Police hand out almost £250k in fines to people using their phones on the road

Sussex Police has handed out more than 1,000 fines to drivers caught on their phone while driving – in just two years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The force doled out £236,200 worth of Fixed Penalty Notices (FPNs) between April 2023 and March 2025.

New data gathered by personal injury claim experts Accident Claims Advice shows that there were 528 offences recorded between April 2024 and March this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another 653 cases in the year before means that 1,181 people have been spotted on their phones at a rate of around 50 per month on average.

Sussex Police has handed out more than 1,000 fines to drivers caught on their phone while driving – in just two years. Picture by Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images

A law against making mobile phone calls or sending messages while driving in Great Britain has been in place since 2003.

However, three years ago, the law became stricter, meaning that any use of a handheld device would trigger an offence, resulting in a £200 fine and six penalty points on your licence.

776 offenders accepted the FPN, meaning that £155,200 was paid in total. However, 313 people were taken to court, where the fine can rise to a maximum of £1,000, or £2,500 for a lorry or bus driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, Sussex Police also disclosed four cases where fines were issued to the supervisor of a provisional driver – which, it confirmed, is still considered an offence because they assume responsibility for the learner driver.

RPU Inspector Matt Wightwick said: “This data shows that there are a high number of motorists who continue to use their mobile phone behind the wheel.

“Driving while distracted is one of the ‘fatal five’ causes of deaths and serious injuries on our roads.

“Every motorist should have their full attention on the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to highlight the dangers of mobile phone use while driving.

“In July our officers have been taking part in Operation Spotlight, a national road safety campaign, to raise awareness of the fatal five causes and to demonstrate that we will continue to take robust enforcement action against offenders.

“Our patrols continue 24/7, every day of the year. Reducing the number of people who are killed or seriously injured on our roads is a priority for Sussex Police.”

Accident Claims Advice solicitor Michael Higgins said: "The number of mobile phone driving offences is extremely worrying - especially given the potentially devastating consequences of someone not paying full attention when operating a vehicle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A road traffic accident caused by someone looking at their phone while driving could turn a person's life upside down in a split second.

"It's important that they know that legal support is available to them if they want to seek compensation for the harm they suffered."

Accident Claims Advice is a support service that offers guidance on personal injury compensation claims, including legal action for people injured in road traffic accidents.

It connects potential claimants with expert personal injury solicitors and operates a free 24/7 support line on 0800 6524 881.