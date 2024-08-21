Sussex Police hunt for man wanted on drug charge: 'Call 999 if you see him'

By Sarah Page
Published 21st Aug 2024, 12:59 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sussex Police have launched a hunt for a man who is wanted for failing to appear in court on a drug charge.

Officers say that Raymond Cripps, 44, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin.

A spokesperson said: “Raymond has brown or grey hair and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck. He is known to frequent the Crawley and Horsham area.

Have you read? Plans to open new Sainsbury’s store in Horsham move step forward

Raymond Cripps, 44, is wanted by Sussex Police. 'Call 999 if you see him'Raymond Cripps, 44, is wanted by Sussex Police. 'Call 999 if you see him'
Raymond Cripps, 44, is wanted by Sussex Police. 'Call 999 if you see him'

Boy, 12, died crossing busy Crawley road ‘because underpass was flooded’, inquest hears

New restaurant set to open in Sussex village

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 500 of 08/10/2022.”