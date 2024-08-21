Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police have launched a hunt for a man who is wanted for failing to appear in court on a drug charge.

Officers say that Raymond Cripps, 44, was charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin.

A spokesperson said: “Raymond has brown or grey hair and has a tattoo on the left side of his neck. He is known to frequent the Crawley and Horsham area.

Raymond Cripps, 44, is wanted by Sussex Police. 'Call 999 if you see him'

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 500 of 08/10/2022.”