Sussex Police is searching for a Worthing man wanted on recall to prison.

Police said Johnny Glasheen, 36, from Worthing also has links to Horsham and Brighton.

He is described by police as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of average build and with short brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101 quoting 47190149710. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.