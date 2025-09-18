Sussex Police: ID appeal after shop worker threatened with broken bottle during robbery

Police in Sussex are yet to make any arrests after a shop worker was threatened with a broken bottle during a robbery.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An information appeal has been issued by Sussex Police, after a ‘report that a shop worker was threatened’ – and a till drawer stolen – at a business in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton.

The incident was reported around 8.15pm on Saturday, September 6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A man was reported to have attended the shop in possession of a broken bottle, which he went on to make threats with,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

The police have released three CCTV images of a person of interest after a shop worker was threatened and a till drawer stolen from a business in Beaconsfield Road, Brighton. Photo: Sussex Police

“He then fled the premises with the till drawer from the shop and ran in the direction of Ditchling Rise. He then ran on towards Argyle Road.

"The man is described as being in his mid-30s, and around 5ft 11in. He also had the bottom half of his face covered.”

The police have released three CCTV images of a person of interest to the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to speak with the person seen on CCTV in connection with our onwards enquiries, and ask that if you recognise him, or have any information or footage which could help us identify him, you make a report," a police spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police online, or by calling 101, quoting reference 1331 of 06/09.