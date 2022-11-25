Police in Sussex have said they are targeting domestic abuse perpetrators and safeguarding their victims in the build-up to, and during, the men’s football World Cup.

Data suggests instances of domestic abuse increase during football tournaments and around the festive season, police said.

In response, police said 49 domestic abuse suspects were arrested in three days of activity on November 15, 16 and 17, the week before the start of the men’s football World Cup in Qatar.

Throughout the tournament Sussex Police said officers will also be carrying out safeguarding visits with specialist support workers from partner agencies to people known to be at high risk of domestic abuse, particularly around England games when tensions may be increased.

Detective Superintendent Miles Ockwell said: “There is no excuse for domestic abuse and it will not be tolerated in Sussex.

“While figures may show that domestic abuse increases during football tournaments, there should be no suggestion that this could be used as a defence, or a reason, for perpetrators.

“Nobody should be a victim of domestic abuse and we as a force will do everything we can, alongside our community partners, to bring perpetrators to justice and safeguard victims.

“This intensification work in the build-up and during the World Cup is a continuation of our proactive response to domestic abuse that takes place every day of the year.

Police said the clampdown complements activity all year round

“If you are a victim of domestic abuse, please know that you are not alone.

“Report it to the police so we can protect you, or seek support from one of the many organisations we work with in partnership to support domestic abuse survivors. We have a range of reporting mechanisms designed to be untraceable, allowing you to report crimes in confidence and access the support you need.”

Police said if you are controlled or physically, sexually, economically or emotionally abused by a partner, ex-partner or family member, that is domestic abuse.

Report domestic abuse via 101, online or by calling 999 in an emergency.