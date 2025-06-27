Sussex Police has thanked the public for ‘providing vital information’ following reports of a fight in Bamford Close, Brighton, at 6.18pm on Thursday (June 26).

“Three people left the scene in a car, which was found alight a short while later in Whitehawk Road,” a police statement read.

"Colleagues from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service have put out the car fire.

“Officers are actively searching the area and making enquiries.”

People with information were asked to call 101 and quote serial 1357 of 26/6. This appeal was later updated with an amendment ‘as a person may have been injured’, police said.

Later on Thursday night, Detective Inspector Duncan Lloyd issued a statement.

He said: “We want to thank the public who called in to report the fight and tell us what they saw.

“This included seeing three people driving away in a badly-damaged car.

“Other members of the public called in to report the car being driven in the city, before it was dumped in Whitehawk Road and set alight. We found a bladed weapon close-by.

“The public support has been tremendous in what was a dynamic situation and it has helped us build a picture of what happened and who may be involved.

“Our officers were supported by the National Police Air Service (NPAS) in a search of the area, and that search has concluded as we now enter the investigative phase of the operation.

“No arrests have been made at this time.

“We urge anyone with information to call us on 101 and quote serial 1357 of 26/6. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online. www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”

DI Lloyd said there will be ‘increased patrols’ in the area so officers can ‘provide reassurance and talk with anyone who may have information’.

1 . Armed officers rush to incident with support from police helicopter The police are 'actively investigating' following a fight in Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Armed officers rush to incident with support from police helicopter Members of the public told the police they saw a car being driven in Brighton, before it was dumped in Whitehawk Road and set alight. Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Armed officers rush to incident with support from police helicopter The police are 'actively investigating' following a fight in Brighton Photo: Eddie Mitchell