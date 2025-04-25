Sussex Police increase focus on tackling youth-related crime in Brighton

Police in Brighton are increasing their focus on addressing reports of youth-related crime in the city. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Police in Brighton are increasing their focus on addressing reports of youth-related crime in the city.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have been responding to incidents involving anti-social behaviour, criminal damage, violence, and the use of abusive language, and are taking steps to engage with young people and keep communities safe.

Some of the recent incidents involving youths include:

February 23

Police received reports that children were throwing barriers from an upper floor of the Churchill Square car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sussex Police said one of the barriers struck a four-year-old child on a lower level, causing minor injuries.

The child was treated in hospital, and a 14-year-old from Brighton has since been interviewed in connection with the incident.

The force said the case has now been referred to the Youth Justice Service.

March 5

Sussex Police said children reportedly entered a clothing shop on North Street and proceeded to behave anti-socially as well as direct homophobic language towards staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The following day, the force said two boys, aged 12 and 13, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of using threatening or abusive language with intent to cause alarm or distress.

Both have been bailed pending further enquiries.

March 18

Officers were called to Churchill Square shopping centre following reports of youths behaving anti-socially and using abusive and homophobic language.

Sussex Police said a 14-year-old from Hove was arrested on suspicion of using threatening or abusive language, assault, and common assault.

The teenager has been bailed while enquiries continue, police added.

April 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police responded to reports of a teenager being assaulted in a clothing shop in Western Road.

Sussex Police said a boy sustained a head injury and attended hospital for assessment.

The force said two 14-year-old boys from Brighton were arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the offence, and further enquiries remain ongoing.

Neighbourhood Policing Team Chief Inspector, Simon Marchant, said: “While the vast majority of young people in Brighton and Hove do not engage in anti-social behaviour, we understand the impact that the actions of a small number can have on how safe people feel in their communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re taking a focused and proactive approach, working closely with schools, youth services, families and community partners to intervene early and support positive pathways for young people.

“Reporting remains vital. If you witness anti-social or intimidating behaviour, contact police so we can work to identify those responsible and take the appropriate action.”

You can do this online or by calling 101. In an emergency, always dial 999.