Police said officers received a report around 2.15pm on Monday (August 8), that a naked man had been seen in a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van, ‘behaving indecently’ while parked in a layby on Titch Hill.
A police spokesperson said: “The man was confronted by a member of the public and he drove away back towards the town prior to officers arriving, who conducted a search of the area.
“He is described as white, aged in his 40s and overweight.”
Police now want to trace the man involved, asking anyone who recognises the van or has any information about the suspect to report it online, or call 101, quoting serial 802 of 08/08.