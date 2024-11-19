Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Sussex Police investigation is underway after two men were ‘viciously’ assaulted.

An image of a man of interest has been released as part of the investigation, after the ‘hate crime attack’ in Queens Road, Brighton.

“We are trying to trace him after two men were violently punched in the face in an unprovoked attack,” a police spokesperson said.

"The men were approached when they stopped near Belgian Chips while making their way to the train station after a live music event on the beach on June 7.

“The man, who yelled homophobic abuse before viciously punching them, is described as in his 40s and wearing a grey coat.”

Police said ‘it is possible’ the man they are looking for ‘may be a member of the street community’.

DC James Botting said: “After completing a number of enquiries in an effort to identify the man, we are turning to the public for their support. If you recognise this man please call 101, quoting serial 1501 of 7/6.”