Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A police investigation is underway after video footage emerged of an assault on-board a bus in Sussex.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said it is ‘aware of a video circulating on social media’, which ‘appears to show an assault on a bus driver’ in Brighton.

"The incident is alleged to have occurred at about 4.25pm on Monday, January 27, in Coombe Road, Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.

"No injuries were reported.

“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or captured it on camera to report it to police online or call 101, quoting reference 47250016882.”