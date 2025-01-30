Sussex Police investigate after video shows assault on bus driver
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A police investigation is underway after video footage emerged of an assault on-board a bus in Sussex.
Sussex Police said it is ‘aware of a video circulating on social media’, which ‘appears to show an assault on a bus driver’ in Brighton.
"The incident is alleged to have occurred at about 4.25pm on Monday, January 27, in Coombe Road, Brighton,” a police spokesperson said.
"No injuries were reported.
“Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or captured it on camera to report it to police online or call 101, quoting reference 47250016882.”