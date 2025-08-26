Sussex Police investigate alleged sexual assault at Camber Sands on Bank Holiday Monday

Police said a woman was sunbathing when she was approached by an unknown man who started to massage her.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “He then reportedly sexually assaulted the woman, before making off from the scene on foot.

“He is described as white but tanned, with T-shirt tan lines, aged in his mid-30s, of stocky/muscly build, with a full, dark brown beard. He also had crooked teeth and spoken with a foreign accent. He was wearing a navy baseball cap and blue patterned shorts; it is not believed he was wearing a top.”

Police said they are investigating an alleged sexual assault at Camber Sands

Detective Inspector Steve Shimmons said: “Specialist officers have engaged with the victim, who continues to be supported as we seek to establish exactly what happened.

“The beach was extremely busy on Bank Holiday Monday and we’re urging anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity or captured it on camera, to contact us.”

You can report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250168587.