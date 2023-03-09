On January 11 this year, two vehicles were burned out in the Chichester gate car park. More than eight weeks later and Sussex Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

In an appeal to the public today (Thursday, March 9) a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Officers investigating a report of arson at Chichester Gate car park are keen to speak with anyone who may have information which could help their enquiries. Two cars were destroyed on January 11. Please report this information by calling 101 quoting serial number 492 of 11/01.”