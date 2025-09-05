Sussex Police investigate assault at Worthing park after man taken to hospital with head injury

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked in Worthing in the early hours of Monday, September 1.

Police said the incident happened at Victoria Park.

A police spokesperson said: “The 21-year-old victim was walking through the park, close to St Matthews Road, between midnight and 3am when he was approached by three unknown men who assaulted him.

“He was taken to hospital by a member of public, having sustained a serious but not life-threatening head injury. Police are keen to hear from this member of public, and from anyone who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around that time or captured any relevant video footage.”

Police said people can make a report online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47250173092.