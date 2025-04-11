Sussex Police investigate assault on baby: Suspect named and charged
Police are appealing to the public for information ‘following reports of a baby being assaulted in Brighton’.
"Just before 5pm on Wednesday, April 9, in Bear Road, police were called to a report of a baby being shaken and aggressively handled by a man,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
"Officers promptly attended, and a 50-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody.
“Following further enquiries, a 38-year-old man, and 36-year-old woman, both from Brighton, were arrested on suspicion of neglect. They have since been bailed pending further enquiries.”
Police said Arthur Zagozdzon, 50 – of Holland Road, Hove – was charged in the early hours of Friday, April 11 with assault, ill-treatment, neglect, or causing unnecessary suffering to a young person.
He is due to appear at Brighton Magistrates' Court on Friday (April 11), police said.
Police said the baby remained in hospital ‘while assessments continue’.
Detective Inspector Pippa Nicklin – of the safeguarding investigations team – said: “We understand that this is a distressing report, and we would like to reassure the public that the baby is receiving care in hospital, and that a full investigation is ongoing.
“It was reported that the assault occurred in public, in front of queueing traffic, and so we would like to appeal for any further witnesses, particularly anyone that may have dash cam footage.”
You can contact police online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Ingram.