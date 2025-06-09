Sussex Police investigating reports of racially-aggravated public order offences in East Sussex

Police are investigating reports of racially-aggravated public order offences in East Sussex.

The reports relate to offensive comments made during demonstrations at the Clock Tower in Brighton on Saturday (June 7).

Brighton and Hove divisional commander Chief Superintendent Rachel Carr said: “We are aware that the ongoing conflict in Israel and in Gaza is generating public concern that impacts communities globally and locally.

“We are committed to ensuring any reported offences are investigated proportionately, without prejudice and in line with legislation, while recognising the complexities and sensitivities of the issue.

“Following an initial review of available footage, an investigation has subsequently been launched and enquiries are underway into the full circumstances.

“We acknowledge the language used by an officer at the demonstration has caused many people, particularly those in the Jewish community, deep offence. We wholeheartedly apologise for this. This was an unintentional act and does not reflect our position.”

Sussex Police will facilitate peaceful protest, and a police presence was in place to keep people safe and minimise disruption to the wider community.

Ch Supt Carr added: “We continue to engage with our communities and partners to ensure people feel safe and protected."

Anyone with information or relevant footage is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Smallmead.