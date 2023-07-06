Sussex Police investigating reports of vehicles being damaged in Hailsham

Police have responded to a number of reports of vehicles that have been damaged in Hailsham and have launched an investigation.
In a statement Sussex Police said: “Following recent reports of a number of vehicles being damaged in Hailsham, we are investigating the circumstances and any potential links between the incidents.
“We are aware of CCTV images and are in the process of reviewing those to try and identify the suspects.
“We will continue to conduct further CCTV searches and remain in contact with the victims. Your local Neighbourhood Policing Team will also continue increased high-visibility patrols across Hailsham.
“If you witnessed any of these incidents or have any further information please do let us know by calling 101 or reporting online at https://orlo.uk/ubuif . In an emergency or if a crime is taking place always call 999.”