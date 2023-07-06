Sussex Police investigating reports of vehicles being damaged in Hailsham

Sussex Police has reported that it is investigating reports of a ‘number of vehicles being damaged’ in Hailsham.

In a statement Sussex Police said: “Following recent reports of a number of vehicles being damaged in Hailsham, we are investigating the circumstances and any potential links between the incidents.

“We are aware of CCTV images and are in the process of reviewing those to try and identify the suspects.

Sussex Police have reported that it is investigating reports of a ‘number of vehicles being damaged’ in Hailsham. Picture: National World

“We will continue to conduct further CCTV searches and remain in contact with the victims. Your local Neighbourhood Policing Team will also continue increased high-visibility patrols across Hailsham.