Sussex Police: Investigation continues after woman 'kidnapped' when asked for directions

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 27th Aug 2024, 13:50 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Detectives are continuing to investigate a kidnapping in East Sussex and have issued a renewed appeal for witnesses.

The police would like to hear from anyone who ‘may have been approached’ by ‘the occupant of the vehicle used in the offence’.

"An investigation was launched after a woman was kidnapped after she was asked for directions by a man at the junction of Selborne Road and Church Road at 2am on Monday, August 5,” a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The victim escaped from the vehicle a short distance later in First Avenue and managed to call for help."

Detectives are investigating the kidnapping of a woman in Hove. (Stock image / National World)Detectives are investigating the kidnapping of a woman in Hove. (Stock image / National World)
Detectives are investigating the kidnapping of a woman in Hove. (Stock image / National World)

The investigation is now focused on a man who ‘got out of a dark coloured Mini’ in the Brighton and Hove area from 5.30pm on Sunday, August 4 until 6.30pm on Monday, August 5, police said.

Detective Inspector Duncan Elliott from the Major Crime Team said: “We are still keen to hear from anyone who may have been approached by the occupant of a dark coloured Mini in the city during those 24 hours from Sunday evening to Monday evening. Please come forward.”

The vehicle involved was later recovered and a man was later arrested and charged, police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The spokesperson added: “Cameron Boxall, 21, of Carden Hill, Brighton, was arrested and has been remanded in custody after appearing at court charged with kidnapping, theft of a vehicle, theft from a vehicle, driving without a licence and no insurance, making off without payment and possession of cannabis.

“If you have any information which could assist the investigation, report online, or by calling 101 quoting Operation Grangeway. Alternatively, you can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online or use the Major Incident Public Reporting Portal (MIPP).”