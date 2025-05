Patrick Nesbitt, 39, is wanted on recall to prison and is thought to be from Bognor.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We’re looking for Patrick Nesbitt, 39, who is wanted on recall to prison.

"Patrick is thought to be from Bognor and could be in the Republic of Ireland.

"If you see him call 999 quoting serial 77 of 25/07/23.

"If you have any information on Patrick’s whereabouts, call 101.”