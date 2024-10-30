Sussex Police issue car safety advice to Littlehampton residents following thefts from vehicles
Police have reminded residents to lock their cars, close windows and ensure that all valuables are removed from their vehicles.
Vehicle owners can pick up a flyer that reads, ‘On the advice of Sussex Police, I have left no valuables in this vehicle!’, from Littlehampton and Bognor Regis Police Stations.
Posting on social media, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following some recent thefts from vehicles in #Littlehampton, we're reminding residents to lock their cars, close windows and ensure that all valuables and tools are removed.
“Vehicle owners can collect flyers to display in their vehicles from #Littlehampton or #BognorRegis Police Station.
“If you have been the victim of, or have witnessed a crime, you can report this online or via 101. In an emergency call 999.”