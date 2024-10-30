Sussex Police issue car safety advice to Littlehampton residents following thefts from vehicles

Sussex Police have issued car safety advice to the residents of Littlehampton following a spate of vehicle thefts in the area.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have reminded residents to lock their cars, close windows and ensure that all valuables are removed from their vehicles.

Vehicle owners can pick up a flyer that reads, ‘On the advice of Sussex Police, I have left no valuables in this vehicle!’, from Littlehampton and Bognor Regis Police Stations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting on social media, a Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following some recent thefts from vehicles in #Littlehampton, we're reminding residents to lock their cars, close windows and ensure that all valuables and tools are removed.

Sussex Police have issued car safety advice to the residents of Littlehampton following a spate of thefts from vehicles. Picture by Jon Rigby

“Vehicle owners can collect flyers to display in their vehicles from #Littlehampton or #BognorRegis Police Station.

“If you have been the victim of, or have witnessed a crime, you can report this online or via 101. In an emergency call 999.”