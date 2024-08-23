Sussex Police issue knife crime warning after Crawley teen arrested

Sussex Police news.

Sussex Police officers have issued a knife crime warning after arresting a Crawley teenager.

Writing on Facebook, a spokesperson said officers were called to reports of a teenager with a knife in Byrd Road on 30 July. The boy they arrested had a knife and cannabis, and he was charged with the possession of both items. He is now set to appear at Worthing Youth Court on 26 September.

"Incidents like these can be turning points for young people,” they said. “An opportunity for education on the dangers of carrying a knife, the offer of support for other issues and a serious wake-up call.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

It’s a good thing, too, since carrying a knife or a weapon of any kind can have serious consequences.

Although some people carry knives for protection, statistics suggest that those carrying weapons are more likely to wind up being hurt then those not, sometimes by their own weapons.

Following the boy’s arrest, Sussex Police is reminding young people that carrying a knife is illegal, and could land you with a criminal record, which could make it harder to get a job, go to university or travel. It may also carry a prison sentence of up to four years, even if you are only carrying the knife for someone else.