Sussex Police issue public appeal to locate wanted East Sussex man

Published 17th Oct 2025, 16:37 BST
Police have issued an urgent public appeal to track down an East Sussex man who is wanted for failing to appear for sentencing at court.

Michael Kavanagh, formerly of Wellington Gardens, Battle, and has links to Eastbourne, is wanted after pleading guilty to deceiving a vulnerable man into investing in a fraudulent investment scheme that did not exist, a Sussex Police spokesperson has said.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “The 38-year-old is wanted for failing to appear for sentencing at Lewes Crown Court on August 6 this year after pleading guilty to deceiving a vulnerable man into investing in a fraudulent investment scheme that did not exist.

“He is described as 6', of athletic build and with dark hair.

“Anyone with information or knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact us.

“If you see him, do not approach him, but call 101 and quote serial 1143 of 1/11/21.”

