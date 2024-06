Michael, Johnson, 29, is wanted on recall to prison and has links to Crawley.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We are searching for Michael Johnson who is wanted on recall to prison.

“Johnson, 29, from London, has allegedly breached the conditions of his prison licence. He has links to Crawley.

“If you see Johnson or have any information about his whereabouts, please call 999, quoting reference number 47240098719.”