NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row

Sussex Police issues advice to youngsters, parents and carers over legal use of air weapons and BB guns

Young people, parents and carers across Sussex are being advised by Sussex Police to make sure they continue to use air weapons or air soft guns (BB guns) legally.
By Matt Pole
Published 27th Jul 2023, 17:38 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 17:39 BST

It follows recent calls to the police from the public concerned about seeing air weapons and BB guns being carried in public.

Sussex Police said armed officers were recently called to incidents in Selsey and Horsham, following reports from members of public about firearms being seen in public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In both cases, the weapons seen were not viable firearms, but looked realistic and caused public concern. Sussex Police said both incidents were entirely avoidable, had those involved taken sensible steps not to have the items in public.

Most Popular
Young people, parents and carers across Sussex are being advised by Sussex Police to make sure they continue to use air weapons or air soft guns (BB guns) legally. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceYoung people, parents and carers across Sussex are being advised by Sussex Police to make sure they continue to use air weapons or air soft guns (BB guns) legally. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Young people, parents and carers across Sussex are being advised by Sussex Police to make sure they continue to use air weapons or air soft guns (BB guns) legally. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

All air weapons and air soft guns must be used on private property and have the permission of the property owner.

They must also be two-tone in colour to clearly demarcate them from being an illegal firearm.

Inspector Oli Fisher from Sussex Police’s Tactical Firearms Unit said: “BB guns and air weapons are legal to buy and many people in the county will own them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is important for everyone who owns or handles one to make sure they understand the law and stay within it. In some cases, items are made to look more realistic by being repainted.

“If the colour of the items is changed to make them look like a real firearm, this risks causing unnecessary concern to the general public.

“In these circumstances, armed response officers will often be deployed to respond to these concerns from the public.

“This puts the owner or handler at risk of being arrested and getting a criminal conviction, and it also puts the public at risk if our armed officers are busy responding to these concerns when they may be needed at a critical incident elsewhere.”