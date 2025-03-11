Have you seen this man?

Police officers have renewed an appeal for information after a sexual assault in Hastings town centre.

A spokesperson said the incident took place on Queen’s Road in the town centre at about 2.15pm on on 12 February, near the Priory Meadow bus stops.

A new CCTV image of a man officers wish to speak to has been released by Sussex Police as inquiries continue and a man previously shown in an appeal on March 2 has been ruled out of the investigation, facing no further police action.

A spokesperson said: "A local woman, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, reported being approached from behind by a man unknown to her.

“The man then sexually assaulted her by touching.

“The victim was left shaken by the incident and has received support from specially-trained officers.

“Officers investigating have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak with in connection with the investigation.

“He is described as a man in his late 30s or 40s with a grey beard. He was seen wearing a purple baseball hat, backwards, with the word 'BOY' written in capitals in white writing.

“He wore a long black overcoat worn over a black jacket, and a light-coloured fleece, black trousers or tracksuit bottoms, and white trainers with a gold and blue trim. He was also carrying a grey rucksack.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the incident, including anyone who recognises the man, are asked to come forward.

Information can be reported to Sussex Police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1170 of 12.02.