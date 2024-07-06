Sussex police issues warning about coastal 'tombstoning' this summer
‘Tombstoning’, which was named for the way participants drops into deep water, the way a stone might, has taken place in coastal areas like Sussex for generations, but a string of injuries and deaths have caused headlines over the last few years – alongside renewed efforts to put a stop to the practice.
The warning comes alongside guidance issues by the The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), which describes tombstoning as a ‘high risk, high impact experience’ with severe consequences.
According to the group, this is down to a number of factors, including:
- changing tides, which can make coastal waters shallower then they appear
- submerged objects like sharp rocks, which may cause impact injuries.
- The shock of cold water can make it difficult to swim
- Getting out of the water can prove dangerous and difficult
- Strong currents can sweep people away.
Injuries and deaths caused by tombstoning have been a problem for years. The ROSPA said that, between 2004 and 2008 139 incidents required an emergency response, with 12 ending in a fatality.
Of the 41 most serious cases
- 85 per cent were male
- Teenagers were involved in 55 per cent of cases and 35 per cent involved those in their 20s with the remainder of incidents involving people aged over 30 years
- All of the known alcohol-related incidents involved males aged over 40 (which accounted for three of the fatal incidents)
- Of the non-fatal incidents, spinal and limb injuries (both at 20 per cent) were most commonly reported.
Even the non-fatal incidents resulted in life-changing injuries, and demanded significant resources from the emergency services response, the RoSPA said.
The best way to stay safe is not to try tombstoning at all, and experiment with other experiences instead, but the RoSPA has released the following guidance:
- Check for hazards in the water. Rocks or other objects may be submerged and difficult to see
- Check the depth of the water. Remember tides can rise and fall very quickly
- As a rule of thumb, a jump of ten metres requires a depth of at least five metres
- Never jump whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs
- Check for access. It may be impossible to get out of the water
- Consider the risks to yourself and others. Conditions can change rapidly – young people could be watching and may attempt to mimic the activity. And, if you jump when you feel unsafe or pressured, you probably won't enjoy the experience.