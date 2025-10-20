Sussex Police launch appeal to reunite owner with phone lost during Hastings Bonfire

Police are appealing for help to identify the rightful owner of a mobile phone which was lost during Hastings Bonfire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said a blue Huawei mobile phone was found outside Costa in Wellington Place at around 8pm on Saturday, October 18.

The force said the lost phone was booked into police property for safekeeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “During Hastings Bonfire event on Saturday 18th October, a blue Huawei mobile phone was found outside Costa, Wellington Place at approximately 8pm and handed to PC Kemp.

A blue Huawei mobile phone was found outside Costa, Wellington Place. Picture courtesy of Google

“As there was no accessible contact information on the device, it has been booked into police property for safekeeping.

“If you believe this may be your phone or have information regarding its owner, please contact us via 101 or visit Battle police station, quoting ref 47250207691.”