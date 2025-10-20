Sussex Police launch appeal to reunite owner with phone lost during Hastings Bonfire
Sussex Police said a blue Huawei mobile phone was found outside Costa in Wellington Place at around 8pm on Saturday, October 18.
The force said the lost phone was booked into police property for safekeeping.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “During Hastings Bonfire event on Saturday 18th October, a blue Huawei mobile phone was found outside Costa, Wellington Place at approximately 8pm and handed to PC Kemp.
“As there was no accessible contact information on the device, it has been booked into police property for safekeeping.
“If you believe this may be your phone or have information regarding its owner, please contact us via 101 or visit Battle police station, quoting ref 47250207691.”