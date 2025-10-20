Sussex Police launch appeal to reunite owner with phone lost during Hastings Bonfire

By Matt Pole
Published 20th Oct 2025, 18:25 BST
Police are appealing for help to identify the rightful owner of a mobile phone which was lost during Hastings Bonfire.

Sussex Police said a blue Huawei mobile phone was found outside Costa in Wellington Place at around 8pm on Saturday, October 18.

Most Popular

The force said the lost phone was booked into police property for safekeeping.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “During Hastings Bonfire event on Saturday 18th October, a blue Huawei mobile phone was found outside Costa, Wellington Place at approximately 8pm and handed to PC Kemp.

A blue Huawei mobile phone was found outside Costa, Wellington Place. Picture courtesy of Googleplaceholder image
A blue Huawei mobile phone was found outside Costa, Wellington Place. Picture courtesy of Google

“As there was no accessible contact information on the device, it has been booked into police property for safekeeping.

“If you believe this may be your phone or have information regarding its owner, please contact us via 101 or visit Battle police station, quoting ref 47250207691.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice