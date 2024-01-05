Sussex Police launch ID appeal following assaults and criminal damage at Burgess Hill pub
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police received a report of two men acting in a threatening manner at the pub on Church Road at around 11.50pm on October 15 2023.
A further call reported that they had been joined by three more men and had caused damage to the windows and front door.
All five suspects had fled the scene on police arrival. Officers carried out extensive area and CCTV searches, and are now seeking the public’s assistance.
If you recognise these people, or have any information that could help the ongoing investigation, report online or via 101 quoting 47230202426.
You can now send your news reports directly to our Sussex World website - along with photos. Your reports are also likely to appear in your local Sussex weekly newspaper.
The link to register https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.
Select Sussex World from the menu.
We look forward to hearing from you.