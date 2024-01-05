BREAKING

Sussex Police launch ID appeal following assaults and criminal damage at Burgess Hill pub

Sussex Police would like to speak to five people in connection with two assaults and criminal damage at the Block and Gasket pub in Burgess Hill.
By Matt Pole
Published 5th Jan 2024, 17:14 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 17:14 GMT
Police received a report of two men acting in a threatening manner at the pub on Church Road at around 11.50pm on October 15 2023.

A further call reported that they had been joined by three more men and had caused damage to the windows and front door.

All five suspects had fled the scene on police arrival. Officers carried out extensive area and CCTV searches, and are now seeking the public’s assistance.

Officers would like to speak to these people in connection with two assaults and criminal damage at the Block and Gasket pub in Burgess Hill. Picture courtesy of Sussex PoliceOfficers would like to speak to these people in connection with two assaults and criminal damage at the Block and Gasket pub in Burgess Hill. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police
Officers would like to speak to these people in connection with two assaults and criminal damage at the Block and Gasket pub in Burgess Hill. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

If you recognise these people, or have any information that could help the ongoing investigation, report online or via 101 quoting 47230202426.

