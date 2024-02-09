Sussex Police launch ID appeal following theft of car in Rye
Sussex Police said a report was received of a van having been broken in to in Iden at around 4pm.
Police said aA mobile phone, car keys and driving licence were stolen, leading to the theft of the grey Volkswagen Golf from Martello Place, Rye between 3pm and 3.10pm.
Officers would like to speak to this person as part of their enquiries.
Anyone with any information, CCTV or doorbell footage is asked to report to police online or via 101, quoting 903 of 02/01.
