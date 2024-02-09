Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police said a report was received of a van having been broken in to in Iden at around 4pm.

Police said aA mobile phone, car keys and driving licence were stolen, leading to the theft of the grey Volkswagen Golf from Martello Place, Rye between 3pm and 3.10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers would like to speak to this person as part of their enquiries.

Police are looking to identify this man in connection with the theft of a car in Rye on January 2. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Anyone with any information, CCTV or doorbell footage is asked to report to police online or via 101, quoting 903 of 02/01.

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.