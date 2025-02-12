Sussex Police launch investigation after boy, 16, hurt in knife incident
Sussex Police said the emergency services responded to an ‘altercation involving three young people’ in North Street, Brighton, at around 5.40pm on Tuesday, February 11.
"The altercation resulted in a 16-year-old boy, from Brighton, being injured with a knife,” a police spokesperson said.
"The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment.
"The injury is not thought to be life-threatening.”
Police said officers undertook a search of the area but ‘did not locate anyone believed to be involved’ in the incident.
Further CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing to ‘establish the circumstances’, and anyone with information is asked to contact police. You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1035 of 11/02.
The police added that there will be ‘increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance’.