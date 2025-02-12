Sussex Police launch investigation after boy, 16, hurt in knife incident

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 14:05 BST
A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital after an incident involving a knife in Brighton, the police have confirmed.

Sussex Police said the emergency services responded to an ‘altercation involving three young people’ in North Street, Brighton, at around 5.40pm on Tuesday, February 11.

"The altercation resulted in a 16-year-old boy, from Brighton, being injured with a knife,” a police spokesperson said.

"The boy was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for further treatment.

Sussex Police said the emergency services responded to an ‘altercation involving three young people’ in North Street, Brighton, at around 5.40pm on Tuesday, February 11. (Stock image / National World)placeholder image
"The injury is not thought to be life-threatening.”

Police said officers undertook a search of the area but ‘did not locate anyone believed to be involved’ in the incident.

Further CCTV and witness enquiries are ongoing to ‘establish the circumstances’, and anyone with information is asked to contact police. You can make a report online, or by calling 101 quoting reference 1035 of 11/02.

The police added that there will be ‘increased patrols in the area to provide reassurance’.

