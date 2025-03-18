Sussex Police launch investigation into attempted robbery at bookmakers in St Leonards
Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery at Betfred bookmakers.
Sussex Police said a man entered the shop in Sedlescombe Road North on March 9 at 7.24pm and demanded money before trying to force a door and pull on a screen to get access to the counter.
He left moments later and walked in a northerly direction away from the shop.
Police said He was wearing a black beanie, a scarf across his face, a distinctive grey hoodie with epaulettes and a pocket on the chest, brown chino trousers and shoes with a thick white sole.
If you have any information about the suspect which could help the investigation, report online or phone 101, quoting serial 1037 of 09/03.