Sussex Police launch investigation into attempted robbery at bookmakers in St Leonards

Sussex Police have launched an investigation into an attempted robbery at a bookmakers in St Leonards.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery at Betfred bookmakers.

Sussex Police said a man entered the shop in Sedlescombe Road North on March 9 at 7.24pm and demanded money before trying to force a door and pull on a screen to get access to the counter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left moments later and walked in a northerly direction away from the shop.

Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery at Betfred bookmakers in St Leonards. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

Police said He was wearing a black beanie, a scarf across his face, a distinctive grey hoodie with epaulettes and a pocket on the chest, brown chino trousers and shoes with a thick white sole.

If you have any information about the suspect which could help the investigation, report online or phone 101, quoting serial 1037 of 09/03.