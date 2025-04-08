Sussex Police launch manhunt: 'Do not approach and dial 999 immediately' if you see him

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 8th Apr 2025, 14:39 BST
The police have launched a manhunt in Sussex.

Officers are searching for Ben Dillon, 34, who is ‘wanted on recall to prison’.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal on Tuesday afternoon (April 8).

"Dillon, of no fixed address, is described as a white man in his mid-30s, who has several face and neck tattoos, rusty coloured curly hair and is 6ft tall with a slim build,” a social media post read.

"He is known to frequent the Worthing area.

“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250055907.

“Please do not approach him.”

1. Manhunt launched in Sussex

Officers are searching for Ben Dillon, 34, who is ‘wanted on recall to prison’ Photo: Sussex Police

