Officers are searching for Ben Dillon, 34, who is ‘wanted on recall to prison’.
Sussex Police issued a public appeal on Tuesday afternoon (April 8).
"Dillon, of no fixed address, is described as a white man in his mid-30s, who has several face and neck tattoos, rusty coloured curly hair and is 6ft tall with a slim build,” a social media post read.
"He is known to frequent the Worthing area.
“Anyone who sees him is asked to dial 999 immediately, quoting crime reference 47250055907.
“Please do not approach him.”