Emergency services in Bexhill, East Sussex, were called to a report of a woman being stabbed – just after 10pm – on Wednesday, February 12.

The incident happened at a property in Bayencourt South.

‘Despite the efforts of police and paramedics’, the 58-year-old victim sadly died at the scene from her injuries,” Sussex Police’s statement, on Thursday afternoon, read.

"Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support.”

Officers carried out an ‘extensive search of the area’. Subsequently, a 39-year-old woman from Bexhill was arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

A spokesperson added: “A 32-year-old man from Bexhill has also been arrested for assisting an offender.”

Both remained in custody on Thursday afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Campbell said: “Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends following this tragic incident and the family ask that they are given privacy at this time.

"We are in the early stages of a fast-moving investigation, but it is currently believed this matter involved people known to each other.

“I understand this will be alarming to the community and there will be an increased police presence in the area for some time.

“We are asking anyone who has any information which could help us with our investigation to contact us.”

You can upload any information directly to the police’s Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) by following this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4719Z99-PO1.

