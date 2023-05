Police are appealing for witnesses after a report of a sexual assault against a teenage girl on a bus in Hastings.

Officers were made aware of the assault in the vicinity of Harold Place at just after 7.30am this morning (May 5).

A 25-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault. He remains in police custody at this time.

Officers are continuing to conduct enquiries in the area.

