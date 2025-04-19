Sussex Police launch urgent search for missing 86-year-old woman with links Eastbourne, Bexhill and Hastings

By Connor Gormley and Sam Morton
Published 18th Apr 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2025, 12:47 BST
Sussex Police has launched an urgent search for a missing 86-year-old woman.

An appeal was first posted on Good Friday (April 18) – with further information published on Saturday.

"We are still urgently searching for 86-year-old Marion, who is missing from Bexhill,” the renewed social media appeal read.

"We have received further information and we believe Marion was seen on Hailsham High Street around 1.30pm yesterday (Friday, April 18) and then in Bexhill town centre yesterday evening around 9pm.

“Marion is thought to be travelling by bus. We are still concerned for her welfare.”

Police said Marion is described as 5ft 3in and of average build, with short grey hair. She is believed to be wearing a mint green top, black trousers and slippers, police said.

The appeal added: “Marion is known to have links to the Meads area of Eastbourne, as well as Bexhill and Hastings.

"If you see her or know where she is, please call 999 quoting serial 632 of 15/04.”

