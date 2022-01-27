Sussex Police looking for witness after man issues verbal threats outside Tesco in Uckfield

According to Sussex Police, the incident took place outside the Tesco in Bell Lane around 2:30pm on Thursday (January 20).

Officers said they responded to a call from a woman who said a man making threats to her and another man.

PC Jack Balkham said: “I would ask anyone who has witnessed the incident or has any footage of it to come forward to assist our investigation."

Police have said anyone who saw what happened, or has information which could help in their investigation, is asked to report it online or call police on 101 quoting serial number 666 of 20/01.