Sussex Police’s Rural Crime Team and Lewes Neighbourhood policing officers joined a joint operation with Thames Valley Police’s Rural Crime Team, UK Border Force and the National Vehicle Crime Intelligence Service (NaVCIS) on Thursday (May 12).

Their aim was to gather information and intelligence and disrupt cross-border criminality.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspector Oliver Fisher of the Sussex Rural Crime Team said: “The aim of this operation was to gather intelligence and provide a visible deterrent to criminals looking to use regional small ports to commit crimes, notably the handling and movement of stolen goods such as power tools and farm machinery.”

One uninsured vehicle was found by police to contain amphetamine – the car was seized and the driver arrested.

Police said more than 170 vehicles were checked at the port, including dozens of lorries.

One uninsured vehicle was found by police to contain amphetamine – the car was seized and the driver arrested.

The driver was later issued with a caution for drug possession and a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) from police for driving with no insurance.

Police said the driver of a second uninsured vehicle was also issued with an FPN. Officers also located a stolen caravan using the latest detection equipment.

As well as enforcement, officers said they engaged with passengers travelling through the port and NaVCIS officers gave crime prevention advice to caravan and motorhome owners to prevent the theft of their vehicles.

Inspector Fisher said: “These crimes can have a serious impact on rural businesses such as farms, which in turn has a knock on effect on the cost of living and the stability of the supply chain. We will continue to work with partners share intelligence, disrupt criminal activity and bring people to justice

“The feedback we received on the day was very positive, and we hope people continue to feel confident contacting us to report any criminal or suspicious behaviour so we can respond effectively.”