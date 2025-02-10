Sussex Police make five arrests after suspected rape of young woman overnight
Sussex Police said a woman in her 20s reported having been raped overnight at a property in Montpelier Place, Brighton. The report was made at 9.40am on Sunday (February 9), police said,
"Police in Brighton have arrested five men on suspicion of rape following a report received on Sunday morning,” a police statement on Monday morning read.
"She is being supported by specialist officers and an investigation is now underway.
“As part of those enquiries, five men – aged 38, 32, 32, 26 and 26 – have been arrested on suspicion of rape.
“They remain in custody at this time.”
The police said ‘enquiries are ongoing’ to ‘understand the full circumstances’ and that no further information is available, at this time.