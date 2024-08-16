Sussex Police: Man arrested after incident involving dog - 'Causing unnecessary suffering'
The incident is said to have happened in Bristol Gardens, Brighton, around 8.05pm on Sunday, August 11.
Sussex Police has launched an appeal for witnesses today (Friday, August 16).
"A man was arrested in connection with an incident involving a dog he was walking,” a police spokesperson said.
“A 36-year-old man, of no fixed address, was arrested on suspicion of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
“He has been released on bail with strict conditions – including not to be in control of a dog in public – until November 4, as enquiries continue.”
Police said the dog was left in the care of a family member.
Anyone who saw what happened or captured it on video is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting crime reference 47240156134.